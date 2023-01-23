Aveer Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and Punjab Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2023.

Aveer Foods Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 223.05 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7044 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 795.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 518 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 271.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2379 shares in the past one month.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd spurt 14.27% to Rs 61.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8384 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd jumped 13.52% to Rs 34. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1995 shares in the past one month.

