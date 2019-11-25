Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.25%

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2287.7, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.39% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% gain in NIFTY and a 26.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2287.7, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 8.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13952.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

