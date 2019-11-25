Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd and Tips Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2019.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd soared 19.63% to Rs 26.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 583 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd spiked 15.70% to Rs 261.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 454 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd surged 14.55% to Rs 52.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9401 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd gained 13.21% to Rs 0.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Industries Ltd spurt 12.95% to Rs 91.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 689 shares in the past one month.

