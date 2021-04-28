Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2596.45, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.36% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 55.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2596.45, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49640.17, up 1.42%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 0.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15589.25, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2594.6, up 2.81% on the day. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 41.36% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 55.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 40.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

