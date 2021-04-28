Dynamic Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Centrum Capital Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Megasoft Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2021.

Dynamic Cables Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 28.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9061 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd spiked 19.05% to Rs 0.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11946 shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd surged 18.60% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd spurt 17.14% to Rs 165.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2294 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd advanced 16.07% to Rs 13.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18588 shares in the past one month.

