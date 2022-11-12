HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 28.49% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 58.32 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 28.49% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.3246.59 25 OPM %7.257.45 -PBDT4.335.45 -21 PBT3.554.73 -25 NP2.513.51 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

