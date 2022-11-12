HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 28.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 58.32 croreNet profit of HP Adhesives declined 28.49% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.3246.59 25 OPM %7.257.45 -PBDT4.335.45 -21 PBT3.554.73 -25 NP2.513.51 -28
