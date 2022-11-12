HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 28.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 58.32 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 28.49% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.58.3246.597.257.454.335.453.554.732.513.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)