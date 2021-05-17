L&T, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp in focus

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported 3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,293 crore on 9% increase in revenues to Rs 48,088 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company's revenues registered a sequential growth of 35%, as execution activities normalized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, prior to onset of the 2nd wave of the pandemic.

The order inflow for the quarter January-March 2021 at Rs 50,651 crore, lower by 12% over corresponding period of the previous year with deferment of awards. International orders at Rs 18,439 crore during the quarter is at 36% of the total order inflow, with receipt of biggest Solar PV plant order and transmission line orders.

Cipla reported 68% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 413 crore on 5% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4606 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand - from Monday, May 17. In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

Zensar Technologies Inc, USA, wholly owned subsidiary of Zensar Technologies, has entered into definitive agreement(s)/document(s) for acquisition of 100% of the membership interests in M3bi, LLC, USA.

Shalby announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from Consensus Orthopedics, a company headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Sacramento, California for a cash consideration of USD 11.45 million.

Kirloskar Industries said that considering the gravity of the threat posed by COVID 19 and in compliance with the directives issued by the State Government, the company's offices will remain closed from 16 May 2021 till 1 June 2021 and all employees of the company will manage work from home.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)