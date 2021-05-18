Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, RIL, Hero MotoCorp in focus

On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel's net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in Q4 March 2020. The consolidated revenues at Rs 25,747 crore grew 17.6% YoY on a comparable basis and 11.9% YoY on a reported basis. EBITDA rose 28.9% to Rs 12,583 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin increased to 48.9% in Q4 FY21 compared with 42.4% in Q4 FY20.

HCL Technologies announced the expansion of investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be watched. Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centered on India. Jio, in conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two next generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.

Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services. For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days.

Gland Pharma posted 34% rise in net profit to Rs 260.4 crore on 40% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 887.7 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Zuari Agro Chemicals informed that the fertilizer plant of the company situated at Zuarinagar, Goa was impacted on May 16, 2021 by Cyclone-Tauktae and there could be some damages caused to the fertilizer plant at Goa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)