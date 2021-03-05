Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 257.33 points or 1.6% at 16319.71 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.44%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.36%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.58%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.55%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.77%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.64%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.38%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.48%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.91 or 0.23% at 50731.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.45 points or 0.33% at 15031.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.89 points or 0.3% at 21316.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.37 points or 0.2% at 7048.83.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

