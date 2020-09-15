JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.25% to Rs 96.18 crore

Net loss of HPL Electric & Power reported to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.25% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.18248.18 -61 OPM %6.9012.18 -PBDT-7.9816.72 PL PBT-18.837.29 PL NP-19.495.05 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:00 IST

