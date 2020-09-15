HPL Electric & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 79.87% in the March 2020 quarter
Explained: Here's how power system will be managed during lights-out on Sunday
Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 cr net profit for March quarter
-
Sales decline 61.25% to Rs 96.18 croreNet loss of HPL Electric & Power reported to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.25% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.18248.18 -61 OPM %6.9012.18 -PBDT-7.9816.72 PL PBT-18.837.29 PL NP-19.495.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU