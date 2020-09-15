HPL Electric & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.25% to Rs 96.18 crore

Net loss of HPL Electric & Power reported to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.25% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.96.18248.186.9012.18-7.9816.72-18.837.29-19.495.05

