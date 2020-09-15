Solar Industries India consolidated net profit declines 40.81% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 491.14 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India declined 40.81% to Rs 42.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 491.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 620.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales491.14620.03 -21 OPM %18.7220.09 -PBDT83.51118.19 -29 PBT60.7298.68 -38 NP42.1071.13 -41
