Solar Industries India consolidated net profit declines 40.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 491.14 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India declined 40.81% to Rs 42.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 491.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 620.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.491.14620.0318.7220.0983.51118.1960.7298.6842.1071.13

