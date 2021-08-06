HUDCO Employees OFS to commence on 09 Aug

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that in accordance with the approval given by Alternative Mechanism on 26 July 2021, the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India proposes to offer upto 80,07,600 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees of the Company at a market determined price of Rs. 45 per equity share.

This Offer for Sale shall remain open from 09 August 2021 (10.00 AM) to 11 August 2021 (5:00 PM) (both days inclusive).

