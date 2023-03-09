HUDCO to consider Annual Resource plan for FY24

-
On 14 March 2023The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will meet on 14 March 2023 to consider the matter relating to Annual Resource plan/programme for raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, as may be permitted by regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2023-24, upto a maximum of Rs. 18000 crore.
