HUDCO to consider Annual Resource plan for FY24

On 14 March 2023

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will meet on 14 March 2023 to consider the matter relating to Annual Resource plan/programme for raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, as may be permitted by regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2023-24, upto a maximum of Rs. 18000 crore.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:34 IST

