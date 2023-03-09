JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Union Power Ministry devises multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during summer months
Business Standard

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Erythromycin Tablets

Capital Market 

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg (USRLD: Erythromycin Tablets).

Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg are used to prevent and treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.

The drugs will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg had annual sales of USD 25.1 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU