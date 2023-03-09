Zydus receives USFDA approval for Erythromycin Tablets

-
Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg are used to prevent and treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis.
The drugs will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).
Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg had annual sales of USD 25.1 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).
