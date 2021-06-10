HUL appoints Kedar Lele to management committee

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced the appointment of Kedar Lele to the HUL management committee as executive director, customer development with effect from 1 July 2021.

Kedar Lele is currently chairman & managing director Unilever Bangladesh. He takes over from Srinandan Sundaram who will move into his new role as executive director, foods & refreshment.

Kedar joined HUL in 2004 and over the last 17 years demonstrated a strong performance track record across customer development, marketing and general management. As chairman of Unilever Bangladesh, Kedar further strengthened CD execution and transformed the company's end-to-end supply chain. He helmed the transition of the GSK business into Unilever Consumer Care in Bangladesh.

Prior to his Bangladesh stint, Kedar was responsible for leading the eCommerce and modern trade business and overseeing the customer development centre of excellence for HUL.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, said, I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the HUL Management Committee. Under his leadership, the Bangladesh business made great all-round progress - be it in CD coverage expansion, transformation of our supply chain or setting up sustainable models for market development.

I would especially like to laud Kedar's efforts towards developing talent and improving diversity in the Bangladesh business. I am certain that Kedar will take the HUL customer development function to the next level of performance.

HUL manufactures branded and packaged consumer products including soap, detergent, personal care products and processed food.

The company's standalone net profit surged 41.07% to Rs 2,143 crore on 34.46% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,947 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip rose 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 2387.15 on the BSE.

