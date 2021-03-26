FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 156.46 points or 1.28% at 12403.44 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 5.44%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 3.38%),ADF Foods Ltd (up 2.99%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 2.58%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cupid Ltd (up 2.49%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 2.48%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 2.32%), Heritage Foods Ltd (up 2.09%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.93%).

On the other hand, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 1.73%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 0.89%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 0.66%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.76 or 0.76% at 48806.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.05 points or 0.86% at 14447.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.62 points or 0.9% at 20242.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.49 points or 1.11% at 6717.52.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)