Volumes spurt at Hindustan Unilever Ltd counter

Hindustan Unilever Ltd notched up volume of 3.88 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68672 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Infosys Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 April 2021.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd notched up volume of 3.88 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68672 shares. The stock rose 0.95% to Rs.2,427.00. Volumes stood at 29211 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 36403 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6961 shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.2,561.00. Volumes stood at 6440 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 8.12 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.74% to Rs.2,525.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd notched up volume of 17.16 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.1,448.65. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45460 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.915.30. Volumes stood at 80641 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)