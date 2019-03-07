IBBI Signs Agreement With IFC For effective implementation of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

The and Board of India (IBBI) signed a Cooperation Agreement with the International Corporation (IFC), a Member of the (WBG). The Agreement was signed by K. R. Saji Kumar, Executive Director, IBBI and Jun Zhang, Country Manager, The and Code, 2016 (Code) provides for re-organisation and resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders and, for this purpose, has established an comprising of Adjudicating Authorities, the IBBI, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and

The IBBI exercises regulatory oversight over the Insolvency Professionals, Insolvency Professional Agencies and It writes and enforces rules for processes, namely, corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual under the Code. The IBBI is interested in the effective implementation of the Code and its Allied Rules and Regulations.

The IFC is interested to assist the IBBI to further build the capacity of the Insolvency Professionals, and Insolvency Professional Agencies for the purposes of the Code. The Cooperation Agreement envisages technical assistance up to 30th June, 2021 by the IFC to IBBI in this regard. It inter alia covers assistance in (a) Workshops and Training for Insolvency Professionals and Officers of the IBBI; (b) Train the Trainers for Workshops for Insolvency Professionals, (c) Development of National Insolvency Programme, (d) Insolvency and Valuation Examinations.

