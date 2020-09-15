ICDS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 59.65% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of ICDS reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.65% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.57 -60 OPM %-78.26-66.67 -PBDT0.60-0.33 LP PBT0.52-0.41 LP NP0.39-0.41 LP
