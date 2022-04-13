ICICI Bank board to mull fund raising

The private sector lender's board will consider fund raising on 23 April 2022.

The bank plans to raise funds through issue of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits, in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement.

The board will also consider Q4 results on 23 April 2022.

ICICI Bank is the second largest private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 5,298 branches and 13,846 ATMs at 31 December 2021.

The bank's standalone net profit grew 25% to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,940 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose by 11% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 27,070 crore.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 0.59% to Rs 764.15 on Tuesday.

