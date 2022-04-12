Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sanofi India Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2022.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd tumbled 7.22% to Rs 5693.65 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5177 shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 7336. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2681 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd lost 6.69% to Rs 462.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd plummeted 5.81% to Rs 1350. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11166 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd dropped 5.64% to Rs 169.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

