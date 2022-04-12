Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 1001.46 points or 4.24% at 22593.69 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 6.02%), Coal India Ltd (down 5.47%),Vedanta Ltd (down 4.78%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.27%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.38%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.27%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.93%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.44%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.34%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 600.57 or 1.02% at 58364.

The Nifty 50 index was down 217.1 points or 1.23% at 17457.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 647.41 points or 2.17% at 29232.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 189.06 points or 2.12% at 8727.51.

On BSE,938 shares were trading in green, 2426 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

