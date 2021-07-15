ICICI Bank credit card transactions at POS soar 124% YoY in May

The value of ICICI Bank's credit card transactions at POS (Point of Sale) in May 2021 was Rs 9517.46 crore.
ICICI Bank's credit card transactions at POS grew by about 124% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) by value in May 2021 over May 2020. The bank's market share by value in credit card transactions at POS was at 18% in May 2021 as compared to 13% in May 2020.
The private lender reported net profit of Rs 4,402.61 crore in Q4 FY2021, up 260.50% compared with net profit of Rs 1,221.36 crore in Q4 FY2020. Total income during the quarter increased by 2.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 23,953.02 crore.
ICICI Bank is a private sector bank. The bank had a network of 5,266 branches and 14,136 ATMs at 31 March 2021.
Shares of ICICI Bank rose 0.50% to Rs 667.40 on BSE. It traded in the range of 661.10 and 669.50 during the day.
