Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 46.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares

JTEKT India Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 July 2021.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 46.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.62% to Rs.3,453.00. Volumes stood at 5.87 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 53.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.65% to Rs.115.35. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd saw volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.31% to Rs.4,522.75. Volumes stood at 7.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd registered volume of 15.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.46% to Rs.947.90. Volumes stood at 5.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 81.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.28% to Rs.411.70. Volumes stood at 28.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)