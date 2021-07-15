Paramount Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Dolat Investments Ltd, Kaya Ltd and Windsor Machines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2021.

Paramount Communications Ltd lost 9.83% to Rs 21.1 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd crashed 9.40% to Rs 28.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65490 shares in the past one month.

Dolat Investments Ltd tumbled 8.01% to Rs 105.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd corrected 7.82% to Rs 493.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12120 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd fell 6.30% to Rs 32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44580 shares in the past one month.

