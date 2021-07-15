Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 132.76 points or 0.84% at 15655.28 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.11%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.49%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.7%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.12%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.09%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.26%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.69 or 0.56% at 53200.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.7 points or 0.53% at 15937.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.69 points or 0.39% at 26352.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.58 points or 0.22% at 8087.63.

On BSE,1638 shares were trading in green, 1480 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

