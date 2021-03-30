ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.75, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.24% in last one year as compared to a 71.72% jump in NIFTY and a 76.39% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.75, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.77% on the day, quoting at 14764.3. The Sensex is at 49847.4, up 1.71%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33318.2, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 229.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 589.85, up 1.11% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 81.24% in last one year as compared to a 71.72% jump in NIFTY and a 76.39% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)