Castrol India rises 4% in six days

Castrol India added 0.53% to Rs 123.55, extending gains for the sixth day.
The stock has added 4.13% in six sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 118.65 on 19 March 2021.
In the past one year, the stock rose 29.62%, underperforming the benchmark Sensex, which added 74.79% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 42.339. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day and 100-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 128.14 and 126.02, respectively. However, it has managed to trade above its 200-day SMA placed at 121.70.
Castrol India manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants and specialty products. The company's products include lubricating oils, greases and brake fluids.
The company reported 30.8% drop in net profit to Rs 187.70 crore on a 7.6% fall in net sales to Rs 935.20 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.
