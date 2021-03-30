Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, MOIL Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2021.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd soared 18.84% to Rs 1736.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63412 shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd spiked 14.30% to Rs 187.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41205 shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd surged 13.18% to Rs 815. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93909 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd gained 12.50% to Rs 155.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd spurt 8.20% to Rs 674.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

