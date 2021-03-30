Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd, Sreeleathers Ltd, Alankit Ltd and Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2021.

Mukand Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 69.35 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17525 shares in the past one month.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd spiked 14.75% to Rs 85.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3416 shares in the past one month.

Sreeleathers Ltd soared 12.31% to Rs 161. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5297 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd rose 10.07% to Rs 15.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43598 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd exploded 10.04% to Rs 391.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2262 shares in the past one month.

