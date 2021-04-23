ICICI Bank Ltd Slides 1.95%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 1.11%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 0.07% over last one month compared to 4.9% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.95% today to trade at Rs 567.85. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.11% to quote at 35655.28. The index is down 4.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 1.41% and State Bank of India lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 53.45 % over last one year compared to the 49.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 679.3 on 16 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285.7 on 22 May 2020.

