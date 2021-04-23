Tata Motors' JLR to temporarily suspend production at 2 UK plants

The auto major said that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants of Jaguar Land Rover UK will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday, 26 April 2021.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover UK, like other automotive manufacturers, is currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semi-conductors, which is having an impact on its production schedules and ability to meet global demand for some of their vehicles.

As a result, JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday, 26 April 2021.

Manufacturing continues at the Solihull plant. JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible, the auto major said in a statement.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 0.36% to Rs 293.50 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 290.75 to Rs 295.65 so far.

