Cadila gets USFDA nod for Anti-Arrhythmic Drug

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma tumbles after details of USFDA warning letter to unit
Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Healthcare shares gain
Cadila Healthcare gets tentative USFDA nod for antiretroviral medication
Cadila Healthcare gains as unit acquires experimental drug from Cyprium
-
Cadila Healthcare on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market Propafenone Hydrochloride extended release capsules.
Propafenone is known as an anti-arrhythmic drug. It works by blocking the activity of certain electrical signals in the heart that can cause an irregular heartbeat. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.85% higher at Rs 556.95 on BSE.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU