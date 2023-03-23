JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

HAL drops as OFS begins

Nazara Tech gains after arm inks pact to acquire 73.27% stake in Pro Football Network
Business Standard

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.72%, up for five straight sessions

Capital Market 

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 866.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 866.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17192.8. The Sensex is at 58373.35, up 0.27%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 3.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39999.05, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 866.6, up 0.66% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU