ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.72%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 866.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 866.4, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17192.8. The Sensex is at 58373.35, up 0.27%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 3.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39999.05, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 866.6, up 0.66% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 13.09% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

