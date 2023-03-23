Burnpur Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Anik Industries Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Career Point Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2023.

Burnpur Cement Ltd surged 19.90% to Rs 4.76 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30903 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd spiked 14.18% to Rs 32.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10799 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd soared 12.59% to Rs 13.68. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3176 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd advanced 10.95% to Rs 101.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6733 shares in the past one month.

Career Point Ltd exploded 10.88% to Rs 193.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14632 shares in the past one month.

