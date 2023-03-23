Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

G R Infraprojects Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd, Star Cement Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2023.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 8.81% to Rs 177.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75225 shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd soared 7.58% to Rs 1042.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4743 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd spiked 7.39% to Rs 467.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17431 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd spurt 6.39% to Rs 114.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18066 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 5.40% to Rs 391.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47996 shares in the past one month.

