Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2020.
Allsec Technologies Ltd spiked 14.25% to Rs 281.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 328 shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 14.23% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tera Software Ltd soared 13.06% to Rs 29. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2318 shares in the past one month.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd advanced 12.69% to Rs 82.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25606 shares in the past one month.
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd added 12.00% to Rs 1.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37704 shares in the past one month.
