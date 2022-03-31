ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.95%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1342.6, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.61% in last one year as compared to a 17.77% jump in NIFTY and a 8.21% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1342.6, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17509.1. The Sensex is at 58699.7, up 0.03%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 7.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17167.05, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1341, up 0.85% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 6.61% in last one year as compared to a 17.77% jump in NIFTY and a 8.21% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 50.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)