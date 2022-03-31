Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1136, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.86% in last one year as compared to a 17.77% jump in NIFTY and a 8.21% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17167.05, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

