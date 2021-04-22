ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.45, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.64% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 53.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.45, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 14324.8. The Sensex is at 47817.95, up 0.24%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 11.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14922.1, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 488.25, up 1.84% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 34.64% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 53.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 71.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)