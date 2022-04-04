ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.2%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 509, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.56% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.32% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17467.15, up 3.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 115.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

