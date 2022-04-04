Genus Paper & Boards Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2022.
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 18.48 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vineet Laboratories Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 68.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5873 shares in the past one month.
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 57.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3426 shares in the past one month.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd advanced 16.85% to Rs 152.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69493 shares in the past one month.
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd jumped 14.05% to Rs 401.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1039 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
