Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2022.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 12.67% to Rs 106.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27321 shares in the past one month.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soared 11.32% to Rs 2728.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd surged 10.28% to Rs 65.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd added 9.42% to Rs 251.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13964 shares in the past one month.

HDFC Bank Ltd exploded 9.25% to Rs 1645.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

