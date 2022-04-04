Bajaj Auto March sales decline 20% YoY

The two wheeler maker's total sales fell 20% to 297,188 units in March 2022 as compared to 369,448 units sold in March 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales fell nearly 6% from 316,020 units sold in February 2022.

The total two-wheelers sale declined 22% to 256,324 units in March 2022 as against 330,133 units dispatched in March 2021. However, commercial vehicles sales increased 4% to 40,864 units in March 2022 from 39,315 units sold in March 2021.

Total exports slightly fell marginally to 170,436 units in March 2022 as against 170,897 units in March 2021.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof. The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.7% to 1429.68 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a 0.9% rise in net sales to Rs 8805.50 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading 0.40% higher at Rs 3,753 on BSE.

