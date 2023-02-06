JUST IN
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.71%, Gains for third straight session

Capital Market 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 425.15, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 425.15, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17728.9. The Sensex is at 60397.8, down 0.73%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 8.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18447.65, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 425.8, up 1.36% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 18.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 78.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 13:05 IST

