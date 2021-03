ICICI Prudential MF cuts stake in Tata Chemicals

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) sold 8.10 lakh equity shares, or 0.32% stake, in Tata Chemicals on Thursday, 4 March 2021.

As a result of the aforesaid transactions, the shareholding of the fund has decreased to 3.05% compared with 3.37% held earlier.

On a consolidated basis, the chemical maker's net profit rose 0.2% to Rs 200.72 crore on a 0.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2,606.08 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Tata Chemicals advanced 2.17% to Rs 764.30 on BSE. Tata Chemicals is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on basic chemistry products and specialty chemistry products.

