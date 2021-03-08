Oil and Gas stocks jump

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 459.65 points or 2.86% at 16550.45 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 6.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.79%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.51%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.17%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.75%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.11%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.66%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 347.56 or 0.69% at 50752.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.9 points or 0.64% at 15033.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 278.47 points or 1.33% at 21214.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.44 points or 1.19% at 7007.76.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 595 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)