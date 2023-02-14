Aryaman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 209.10% to Rs 24.79 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services reported to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 209.10% to Rs 24.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.798.02 209 OPM %28.484.24 -PBDT6.81-0.03 LP PBT6.77-0.07 LP NP4.32-0.08 LP
