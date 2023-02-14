B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.67% to Rs 5.30 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 9.46% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.305.7413.9616.381.031.011.000.990.810.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)