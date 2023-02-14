JUST IN
Business Standard

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 266.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 110.45% to Rs 8.46 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 110.45% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.464.02 110 OPM %1.771.49 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.150.05 200 NP0.110.03 267

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

