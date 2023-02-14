ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 266.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 110.45% to Rs 8.46 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 110.45% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.464.021.771.490.150.060.150.050.110.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)